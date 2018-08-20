Nikki Bella can’t make up her mind, now doesn’t want kids until her 40s

May 5, 2018, was the day when wrestler-turned-actor John Cena and wrestler-turned-actress Nikki Bella were all set to tie the knot. But on April 15, 2018, the couple shocked their fans when they announced their breakup. But the breakup didn’t last too long and the couple reunited. But wait! The reunion didn’t last long either. Cena and Bella had a second much-publicised breakup, the recent one being on the show Total Bellas. One of the main reasons that the two wrestling stars parted ways was their inability to reach a middle ground on whether they wanted children, or not. While Bella was keen on kids, Cena not so much. Now, it seems, Bella is having a change of heart. She too now wants to put off parenting until her 40s.

Coming Soon | Bella Army #mybirdiebee A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Aug 19, 2018 at 3:52pm PDT

Recently, in an interview with Page Six, the actress opened up about her plans of having kids. She revealed that her 1-year-old niece, Birdie, has changed her feelings towards parenting. Bella said, “She has been the best form of birth control for me. Here I was dying to be a mom. Now I want to push it back. Can my clock tick until my 40s?”

Well, the show also revealed that the topic of children wasn’t the real culprit between her and John. Instead, their incompatible lifestyles were to be blamed. Both John and Bella work round the clock, and the actress felt that if they could not manage their calendars for their own wedding, getting married was not a good idea.

The actress said, “One person had to sacrifice their career [for us to be together], but I’m not willing to do that. I’m just not the girl who hangs out on set. I have my own career. I want to be one of Forbes’ top entrepreneurs.”

It has been widely believed that the multiple reunions and break-ups were all staged. “People said it was fake for ratings, [but] don’t you think a wedding would be best for ratings? I would never fake a break-up. And when people keep questioning it, it actually makes your heart ache even more,” Bella said.