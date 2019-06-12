Darshana Devi June 12 2019, 8.52 pm June 12 2019, 8.52 pm

Rumours of Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s feud have continued for really long. It has been a long and complicated cold-war and fans of the two have been dying to see their idols back on speaking terms. Reportedly, the two had a fall-out after Perry got close to John Mayer, who was Swift’s rumoured boyfriend. That was followed by a dispute over shared background dancers, who allegedly moved to Swift’s tour from Perry’s, and then the Bad Blood song case. Too much drama, eh? Well, fans would be happy to note that the two have finally buried the hatchet, which could be seen in Perry’s latest Instagram post.

It looks like the two reunited over a plate full of chocolate cookies and nothing could get any better! On Wednesday, Perry put up an image of a plate of choco-chip cookies with ‘peace at last’ written on the side of the plate with ketchup. She captioned the post as ‘feels good’ and tagged Swift in it. This, of course, sent fans into a frenzy and what delighted them more was Swift’s reply to the post, which was full of pink hearts.

Here’s Perry’s IG post for Swift:

View this post on Instagram feels good 🧡 @taylorswift A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 11, 2019 at 4:52pm PDT

Coming to the Bad Blood song case, it was when the singer told Rolling Stone magazine that the 2014 track was ‘about another female artist’ that fans started speculating the song was about Perry. Although Swift didn’t reveal the name of the artist then, she did get a little more specific by saying, “She (the artist referred to in Bad Blood) basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour,” she said. “She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.”