No bad blood: Katy Perry and Taylor Swift collaboration may be in the works!

They say two babes cannot be friends in the showbiz and super singers Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have been serving this example from quite some time now. But as they say, things are uncertain in Hollywood, even foes can turn into friends and looks like Perry wants to walk the same path. It so happened that at the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Katy expressed that she's open to the thought of collaborating with the Swift.

During the event, when Katy was quizzed about the rumours that she might collaborate with her former foe. “I’m open! Open, open, open!” Perry said copying an artificial intelligence robot, a shtick she was doing for the interview. “I’m a loveable A.I.!” This comes as a piece of BIG news for all the West music fans as the two Queens had a really bad past. Talking about the Bad Blood between the singers, the two pop stars allegedly showed each other cold shoulders when reportedly few of Swift’s backup dancers left her tour and grooved for Perry instead. Also, in 2016 when Perry was questioned about collaborating with Swift on Twitter, she had responded, "If she says sorry, sure!" Have a look:

In 2017, during an episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, Perry addressed her feud with Taylor publically. “She started it,” Perry said. “And it’s time for her to finish it. I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me. I do the right thing any time it feels like a fumble. [I got] a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me [‘Bad Blood’]… that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma. There’s the law of cause and effect: you do something, there’s going to be a reaction. Trust me daddy, there’s gonna be a reaction.”

But that did not end there, Perry and Swift ended their longtime war last year with an Olive Branch, which Perry mailed to Swift. In return, Swift shared the gift in an Instagram video, saying, "So, I just got back to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me."