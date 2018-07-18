No breakup, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx go on a dinner date in NYC

Amidst the gossips of their breakup, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s recent appearance proves otherwise. They were spotted on a dinner date in the Big Apple in midtown Manhattan.

It seemed that they were in for yet another intimate date night as they arrived in a limo SUV to A-list hot spot, Tao, reveals a source close to a daily.

As the car arrived, the lady stepped down, not without her beau lending her a helping hand. Dressed in an off-shoulder white eyelet crop top and matching shorts, which she paired with nude heeled sandals, Katie looked gorgeous whereas Foxx chose a polo, white pants and shades to round off his look.

The source reveals that they made separate entries into the restaurant and sat in a dark area at the back of the restaurant. With just half an hour together, they took the exits, again separately.

The pair has been privy about their personal life but their dinner dates can’t be unnoticed. Having been linked for years now, they continue to evade all possible questions around their affair.

Well, not everybody is super comfortable expressing and displaying their love out there in the open. Some of them like to keep it a mystery too.