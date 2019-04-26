A crazy fan of Avengers: Endgame sets strict rules for girlfriend before watching the film

Rushabh Dhruv April 26 2019, 9.15 am April 26 2019, 9.15 am

In teens, we've all been on movie dates with our crushes. Watching a nice movie, a little cuddling and binging on popcorn; a perfect example of a 'date'. But wait, Avengers: Endgame has bought a twist to this story. Looks like a die-hard Avengers fan has chosen the superheroes over his girlfriend. A girl named Kamilla Rose has shared her story. Rose' boyfriend is a super huge fan of Marvel Cinematic Universe and therefore the guy ensured that no one, not even his girlfriend, disturbed him while watching the superhero flick.

With an aim to maintain the decorum in the theatre, Cyrille Sokpor (boyfriend) sent a detailed list to his girlfriend mentioning the dos and dont's she had to follow during their movie date. Kamilla took to Twitter to share the text that her boyfriend had sent her. Part of the texted copy read, "Regarding your attendance at the Avengers: Endgame tomorrow with myself, please see below confirmation of the following," he wrote. "We will not be queuing to buy popcorn, please make prior arrangements. "You are not permitted to consume any food during the film (inc end credits), you may quietly drink water."

Have a look at the full-text sent by Cyrille Sokpor to Kamilla Rose below:

My boyfriend sent me a very sternly worded note about our cinema trip to see #AvangersEndgame tomorrow. Mad because I thought it was just date night 😩🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZWfsCwRqV7 — Kamilla Rose (@KamillahRose) April 24, 2019

And in no time, Kamilla's tweet went viral and quite surprisingly the support poured in for her boyfriend and not her. Check it out:

Looool superb, I’m here for it 😂Ⓜ️ — BROTHERHOOD Ⓜ️&🅱 (@BrotherhoodUK) April 24, 2019

This is actually the best he deserves an award — MR S.king-powell (@mrkingpowell1) April 24, 2019

LOOOL I completely sympathise and tbh I'm against the idea of bringing a non-Marvel fan with me to watch it @Abbas__gh @AhmedAlJoury @zubssssz — yuyu :) (@__yusaf) April 24, 2019

I APPROVE OF THIS! And love your boyfriend! Sending this immediately to mine x — Stephen Bailey (@stephencomedy) April 24, 2019

Can you tag him so I can add him to our group — DopeBlackDads (@dopeblackdads) April 24, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is already out in theatres. The trailers and teasers have already created a tremendous buzz around the film, so needless to say, it will turn out to be a box office hit.

