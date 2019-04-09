No kidding! Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian once stole Dior sunglasses

Nikita Thakkar April 09 2019, 2.07 pm April 09 2019, 2.07 pm

The Kardashian sisters own a fortune together! There is no dearth of money and they can literally buy anything in the world. But hey, what made them indulge in shoplifting then? Boss, we are not kidding! They did it. Confession has come from Kim herself. While talking to Bustle, an entertainment portal, Kim Kardashian West revealed that she and sister Khloe once stole a pair of sunglasses while they were chilling in Hawaii. And not that of any random brand. They stole an expensive pair of sunglasses by Christian Dior. *jaws-dropped*

Kim was quoted as saying, "We (Kim and Khloe) were in Hawaii and there was this Christian Dior store and no one [was working] there. Like, it was in the wild...just an empty store. Khloé really wanted the Dior sunglasses, so she took them and we walked out." She went on to add, "These sunglasses were everything. I still have them to this day and they were so much fun. So cute. That was so funny. We were like 'this is wild.' I think the [employee] must have gone to the bathroom or been in the back by herself on a Sunday. I don't know what the story was, but it was really funny."

Good or bad, we don't know, but the story is funny. That's the kind of fun you can have only with your sister!

Meanwhile, one can expect Kim's sunglasses collection to double up as she has collaborated with German brand Carolina Lemke and launched a new line of fashion-forward sunglasses. Apparently, Kim has conceptualised every style for this new range. She quoted to Bustle, "It's nice to have a company that will really listen to your direction, really wants to collaborate, and have me actually design everything from start to finish." We like!