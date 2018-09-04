No legal interrogation for Demi Lovato’s drug dealer

Brandon Johnson, the dealer who claims to have supplied Demi Lovato with the drugs she overdosed on, will walk free with no charges upon him. Yep, you heard that right. So basically the news is that Brandon will not be subjected to any kind of investigation from the Los Angeles police department, as per reports in TMZ.
It so happened that while talking to TMZ, Brandon spoke frankly. Right from stating all things which happened the night Lovato overdosed to him also warning the singer not to abuse substances, everything is now public. Earlier Johnson had also claimed that the singer had texted him at 4 a.m., asking to come over which he took as a request to bring narcotics. According to his claims, they then smoked - also known as ‘freebasing’- drugs together.
Now the reason Johnson won’t face any further questions from the cops is because an overdose is classified as a medical emergency, one that is actually self-induced. Johnson was arrested in March, after he was discovered with narcotic substances, $10,000 worth of cash and guns, and later arrested in June for possession of cocaine, as well as driving under the influence of alcohol.
Well, looks like the justice is half-served or it isn't at all?