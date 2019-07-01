Darshana Devi July 01 2019, 1.40 pm July 01 2019, 1.40 pm

It was on May 1 when one of the most stunning Hollywood pairs, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, turned man and wife. Although it turned out to be a pleasant surprise for all of us, it was Diplo’s live-streaming which had completely ‘ruined it’ for the couple. But sadly, the American DJ couldn’t do it this time as the newlyweds stuck to strict security guidelines. So much so, that they even snatched Diplo’s phone and kept it away from him throughout the ceremony.

Joe and Sophie rang in their wedding festivities in France on June 30 and poor Diplo could share just one picture of him and that too, away from where the ceremonies took place. As part of his caption, he jokingly wrote about Joe and Sophie taking his cell phone from him and putting it ‘in a holding cell during the ceremony’. “Heard it was lovely tho,” he added. Why not, as this was obvious after Joe’s reaction to Diplo leaking the private wedding pictures.

Take a look at Diplo’s Instagram post here:

"Yeah, he did ruin it. I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally live-streamed it with dog-face filters,” Joe had earlier said on the Capital Breakfast show. He added that the news of his wedding reached his parents as well through the internet and it did not go down well. Turner, too, responded to the live-stream and told Porter magazine, “It's tricky when people live-stream it. It would have been better if no one had known ... I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people, and I think that's how it should always be."