No more chained, Channing Tatum finds new love in Jessie J?

Looks like Channing Tatum has a new ladylove in his life. As per a report in Us Weekly, the American actor is dating songstress Jessica J and the couple has been together for quite some time now. A reliable source told the portal that the duo has been seeing each other since a couple of months. Woah!

However, People’s insider confirms that their romance is very new.

Their dating rumours sparked when Tatum was spotted at two of Jessie J's shows, one in Seattle and the other one that took place in Salt Lake City on Monday. Reportedly, on Saturday, while Miss J was in Seattle for her concert, the two were later snapped playing mini golf. Aww, isn’t that cute?

For the uninitiated, Tatum has not fallen for someone within the industry for the first time. The gossip of the two being in a relationship hits just six months after Tatum publically announced his split from actress Jenna Dewan in April after nearly nine years of marriage. The no more a couple, Channing and Dewan met each other in 2006 on the set of Step Up and got hitched in 2009. They welcomed their only child together, Everly, in 2012.

Well, moving the focus to Channing’s new love interest, we wish the couple a healthy and fruitful relationship together.

