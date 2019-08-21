No Time To Die: the Daniel Craig starrer 25th James Bond movie finally has a title!

Antara Kashyap August 21 2019, 3.09 pm August 21 2019, 3.09 pm

It is a great day for Bond fans worldwide as the 25th James Bond film finally has a title. The official Twitter handle of the franchise announced the title of the film with a video. The handle announced that Daniel Craig is going to reprise his role as the iconic Spy 007, a character created by Ian Fleming. The film will also have a star-studded cast with Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Naomi Harris and if reports are to believe, the very first female Bond played by Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch.

The video uploaded on Twitter shows Daniel Craig walking on the letters and the camera zooms out to reveal the title which is 'No Time To Die'. There are very strong rumours that this will be the last film where Daniel Craig will play this iconic role. So does this mean that this will be the end of James Bond? Or it will serve as the beginning of a new era where Lashana Lynch will serve as the new bond?

Check out the title below:

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

According to the film's description, we see James Bond retired in Jamaica. “His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

The makers of the film had also released an exclusive first look teaser of the film containing BTS footage with the cast and crew.

Check it out:

On set with #Bond25: Jamaica. Check out director Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig (James Bond #007), @jfreewright (Felix Leiter) and @LashanaLynch (Nomi) in this behind the scenes look at our recent Caribbean filming. Watch the full video at https://t.co/1JH3zpzGuv pic.twitter.com/cIo5iMzVoN — James Bond (@007) June 25, 2019