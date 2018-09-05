Normani makes it to Billboard's Hot 100 list, here are 10 best tracks that are a must for your playlist!

Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the week, ending on September 8, is finally out and the list does include tracks by your favourite singers! While Drake’s In My Feelings topped the chart for the eighth week in a row, what’s interesting to note is that there is a new entry in the list on spot number 9. It’s Khalid and Normani, who collaborated to launch Love Lies early this year, who have made it to this list. This is indeed a good start for Normani’s solo career, separate from Fifth Harmony. For all Normani fans out there, let’s celebrate her triumph by listening to top 10 tracks of the singer.They are a must in your playlist!

Love Lies

The Normani-Khalid duet definitely deserves to top the list! The great combo of the two has won them 71 freaking million views on Youtube!

Say It

This song has been everywhere! Do listen to it if you haven’t yet, and we assure you will have it on repeat!

Work From Home

The bouncy pop song debuted at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached number four in its thirteenth week. You cannot miss it!

Angel

This bass-heavy dance track had sent Twitter into a total meltdown the moment it was out.

Fake Love X Sneaking

This insane cover of Drake’s Fake Love and Sneakin’ is the best thing you will hear today!

Down

The track was noted for its summer-friendly sound and was also described as a ‘song of the summer’.

Writte On Me

The song’s soft tropical production and slower rhythm, compared to Fifth harmony’s other songs, earned it a lot of applause.

That’s My Girl

Released in 2016, this was considered as ‘the best girl power anthem of pop music’ by many.

Sledgehammer

The joyful and chic number stood at number 57 on Billboard’s 100 Greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time list.

Don’t say you love me

The lyrics of his highly acclaimed romantic track are sure to remind you of your loved one!