North West makes her modeling debut, stars in her first fashion campaign

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West’s eldest child, North West, is all of five but is already a style diva. And now, the fashionista in her has just turned official. Yes, she has starred in her first ever fashion campaign already for Fendi. How cool is that!

The Italian luxury brand Fendi has released its second instalment of #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign as it celebrates the tenth anniversary of the brand’s signature Peekaboo bag.

A five-year-old North makes for a pretty sight in the latest campaign as she is seen on a grassy meadow with her mom Kim Kardashian West and grandmom Kris Jenner, each of them with their own Peekaboo bag.

The Kardashians and the Wests are fashion gods and goddesses so North making her first fashion appearance at the tender age of five is not a big surprise to us. When she merely 13 months old, she had modelled in her first shoot.

The campaign revolves around the theme of family and aims to capture the intricacies of personalities to represent a family album.Serge Brunschwig, Fendi’s chief executive officer, told Women’s Wear Daily: “We have chosen to collaborate with family-related members that have been relevant in general, as well as known as a family, from the more controversial ones, who more and more express a courageous point of view and they have a vision, to more unexpected and unexplored ones.”