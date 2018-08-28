Not Priyanka or Deepika, this Soundarya is part of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984

Entertainment is not bounded by boundaries and the same was proven when our Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and the leggy lass Deepika Padukone took Hollywood by storm. While PeeCee made heads turn in the West with her hit TV series Quantico and her maiden Hollywood film Baywatch, Deepika impressed with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, in which she starred opposite Vin Diesel. And now looks after DP and PeeCee, another Indian actress is all set to make her mark in Hollywood and the name will surprise you.

Actress Soundarya Sharma who made her Bollywood debut with 2017 release Ranchi Dairies along with Anupam Kher, Jimmy Sheirgill, Himash Kohli is now all set to star in the sequel of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, which is set to hit the theaters in 2019.

Talking about her Hollywood venture to IANS, this is what Soundarya revealed, “This I can say is a 'dream coming true' situation. It's exhilarating to be a part of such a larger than life character film where you get to play your dream role. I have always dreamt of playing such a character and idolised it”

Earlier the actress had shared an edited picture where she was seen as the Wonder Woman. And the caption is not to be missed.

The actress has kept mum over her role in Wonder Woman 1984 and details have been kept under wraps. But reportedly, she will begin shooting for the same by the end of October this year.

Well looks like our Bollywood actresses are eyeing Hollywood and after Deepika and Priyanka’s dominance in the west, we are sure Soundarya too will leave a lasting impression.