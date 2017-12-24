Ocean’s 8 trailer will make you want to plan a heist!

The trailer for Gary Ross’ Ocean’s Eight, which was previously known as Ocean’s Ocho, is here and is all set to pump adrenaline. While the poster announced the outstanding ensemble cast of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, and Helena Bonham Carter, the trailer just raises the anticipation up a few notches.

The trailer opens with Sandra Bullock’s character Debbie Ocean in an orange prison suit talking about the simple, modest life she will live once she walks out on parole. As the trailer unfolds, fans are given a feel of what she means. Debbie Ocean does not waste time assembling her girl gang and meticulously planning the heist. Cate Blanchett’s character Lou is seen as her primary accomplice in the robbery.

The cast boasts of Mindy Kaling, who plays a jewelry expert, Rihanna, a hacker, Helena Bonham Carter, who works in fashion, Sarah Paulson, a confused mother and Awkwafina plays a street-smart hustler. According to blueprint, the group is set rob a necklace that Anne Hathaway’s character is to wear at the glitzy Met Gala. The necklace costs a mind-boggling $150,000,000!

In Ocean’s 8, Bullock plays the estranged sister of George Clooney’s character in the original triology. Matt Damon will also make a cameo in the movie.

The trailer is a promising mix of action and sass. And what with the electrifying cast! The movie will release in June, 2018.​