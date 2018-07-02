Oh my goodness! Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski's pictures from Greece are too hot to handle

What can better than touring an exotic location with your best friend? Gigi Hadid is having the time of her life as she is soaking up the sun in Greece with her best friend and model Emily Ratajkowski. The pictures are a proof that the ladies are having some hell of a fun in the city of white palaces.
Can’t get much hotter dates than @katemossagency & @emrata 🐚🇬🇷💕 Thanks for having us @nammosmykonos @nammosvillage #nammosvillage #luxuryshopping #onlyatnammos
That's how you roll it, ladies! They also had some fun on a yacht with their friends.
And these are just a few of the pictures from their Greece escapade. Scan through Gigi and Emily's Instagram feed and you will get to know how much of fun these two are having in Greece.
July 1st: #GigiHadid, #EmilyRatajkowski and more on a boat in Mykonos,Greece🇬🇷
Now, don't you feel like packing your bags right away and taking a vacation? Duh huh, don't forget your bestie.
