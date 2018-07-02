home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Oh my goodness! Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski's pictures from Greece are too hot to handle

First published: July 02, 2018 02:47 PM IST

What can better than touring an exotic location with your best friend? Gigi Hadid is having the time of her life as she is soaking up the sun in Greece with her best friend and model Emily Ratajkowski.  The pictures are a proof that the ladies are having some hell of a fun in the city of white palaces.

🧜🏼‍♀🇬🇷🐚⚓🗺

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Can’t get much hotter dates than @katemossagency & @emrata 🐚🇬🇷💕 Thanks for having us @nammosmykonos @nammosvillage #nammosvillage #luxuryshopping #onlyatnammos

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Really vibin with Greece tbh

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

That's how you roll it, ladies! They also had some fun on a yacht with their friends.

July 1st: #GigiHadid, #EmilyRatajkowski and more on a boat in Mykonos,Greece🇬🇷

A post shared by Gigi Hadid 🍔 (@slaygigih) on

And these are just a few of the pictures from their Greece escapade. Scan through Gigi and Emily's Instagram feed and you will get to know how much of fun these two are having in Greece.

#emrata #emilyratajkowski #hot #beauty #brunette #stars #beautiful #gigihadid #mood #model #topmodel @gigihadid @emrata @emily_rattajkowskii

A post shared by Emrata Emily (@emily_rattajkowskii) on

Now, don't you feel like packing your bags right away and taking a vacation? Duh huh, don't forget your bestie.

