Oh Snap! Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson sport ‘Infinity Stones’ at the Avengers: Endgame LA Premiere

Divya Ramnani April 23 2019, 2.06 pm April 23 2019, 2.06 pm

A few days to go before we witness what our Marvel superheroes have in the store for us and whether they will be able to defeat Thanos in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame or not. But, before the end, a star-studded premiere was organised for the entire cast and crew of the film, which witnessed the who’s who of the MCU under one roof. From Iron Man and Captain America to Thor and Hulk, all the stars were decked up to perfection.

However, the one particular accessory that was donned by Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson caught our attention and, mind you, it has got something to do with Thanos. Both Captain Marvel (Brie) and Black Widow (Scarlet) were sporting the most priced Avengers possession - the Infinity Stones, which are owned by the mighty Thanos. As unbelievable as it sounds, looks like the giant has surrendered to these beauties. Talking about their jewels, Johansson was donning an Infinity Stone bracelet and ring pieces on her left hand. The gold bracelet had a chain that connected it to a soul stone followed by the other two stones and the remaining three were worn separately. Well, the colour of all her stones were similar to that of Thano’s Infinity Stones.

Larson, on the other hand, was wearing an Infinity Stone bracelet ring combination on her left hand. However, her bracelet was different from that of Scarlet’s as she was sporting the one which had a large stone themed after the mind stone. Brian also wore five rings and all of them were of different designs as they represented a different colour for each of the Infinity Stones. Thanos, are you seeing?

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame is all set to hit the big screens on April 26, 2019. However, even before the film’s release, it has ended up earning a whopping $2 billion, thanks to the insane Marvel fan following.