Debanu Das June 18 2019, 4.37 pm June 18 2019, 4.37 pm

Using his new Twitter account, OJ Simpson refuted rumours of being Khloe Kardashian’s dad. The former actor and sports personality used his social media accounts on June 16 to rubbish all claims of him having an affair with Kris Jenner in the past. According to reports, Simpson alleged that the rumours of him having been in a relationship with Kris is being circulated by someone who falsely claims to be his manager earlier.

Simpson shared a video on Twitter where he claimed that he never had any sort of interest in Kris romantically or sexually. “But never – and I want to stress never – in any way shape or form had I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically, sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are just bogus. Bad, you know, tasteless,” he said in the video.

Simpson sets the records straight

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

Reports said that Simpson used to be close to Kris' former husband Robert Kardashian. Robert was considered to be a part of the ‘dream team; who were to defend the former Buffalo Bill. Along with celebrity lawyers Robert Shapiro and Johnny Cochran, Kardashian led The Juice’s defence when he was accused of murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Rob Goldman in 1994, reported news.com.au. The publication added that the Simpsons and the Kardashians were close friends and often went on holidays together.

Khloe’s father’s identity was a topic of discussion for many since she looks different from the rest of her sisters. Simpson was quoted by the report as saying, “Khloe, like all the girls, I’m very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here. But the simple fact of the matter is she’s not mine.”