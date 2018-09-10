Olivia Munn isolated after she speaks up about working with a 'Predator'

Just a while ago, we heard that Fox edited out a scene from The Predator after actor Olivia Munn informed the studio that her co-actor was a registered sex offender. Ever since the promotional journey of the Shane Black directorial hasn't been an easy one. Munn stated, in an interview with Vanity Fair that she felt isolated as she was the only one who spoke to reporters about the scene that was edited out (that starred herself and registered sex offender, Steven Wilder Striegel). One of her co-stars even walked out of an interview that was discussing the topic. Munn also mentioned that she was getting the cold shoulder from the rest of the cast and she felt isolated. Munn also spoke the Hollywood Reporter about Striegel's victim, termed Jane Doe as she didn't want her identity publicised. Have a look:

.@OliviaMunn: "It's not an easy thing to be the one to speak up. There are people who get mad at you for not helping them bury it ... I'm sitting here by myself when I should be with the rest of the cast" https://t.co/vBnjnVz9cA pic.twitter.com/jP3qReJh64 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 8, 2018

Coming to Munn's defence was This Is Us actor Sterling Brown as even the director of the film has yet to personally reach out and apologise to Munn. The sex offender is a friend of the director who claims to not have known his history. Brown, in a series of tweets, personally apologised to Olivia Munn and voiced his opinion about sexual crimes involving children. Have a look:

.@oliviamunn I’m sorry you’re feeling so isolated, my dear. And I’m sorry you’ve been the only one to speak up publicly. I was not at #TIFF so I didn’t have an opportunity to be there with you. There are two main issues as far as I see it. First, what is and is not forgivable?... https://t.co/NQQpoO9kPa — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

The film, The Predator, premiered at the ongoing Toronto Film Festival and the other actors of the film were gathered.