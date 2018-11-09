Once Upon a Deadpool poster revealed by Ryan Reynolds!

It’s time to rejoice for all the Deadpool fans as he’s on his way back to the cinemas this December and that’s not all! This time we see him riding a reindeer straight onto the big screen. Yep, you heard that right!

On the eve of Christmas and to tease the holiday season, Wade Wilson will be making your winter days merrier. On December 12th, Fox is all set to release a PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, all under the new title - Once Upon a Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram account and revealed a fresh poster for his Deadpool 2 PG -13 remix, which also sees actor Fred Savage.

According to Deadline, the story of the film will revolve around how Reynold’s Deadpool kidnaps Savage and plays off the bedtime story framing device in the Princess Bride. Also, this movie will not only be a chance for fans to see Wade Wilson onscreen, but it also holds a special charity initiative. Reynolds has collaborated with the F-ck Cancer organisation, giving them $1 from every single ticket sold. Kudos!

View this post on Instagram Thanks Mom. #deadpool2 A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 10, 2018 at 8:52pm PDT

"Because it's the season of giving, we will also be giving $1 for every ticket sold to F-ck Cancer, which will be renamed Fudge Cancer just for this limited-time ad campaign," Ryan expressed in an interview recently.