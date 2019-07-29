Antara Kashyap July 29 2019, 5.42 pm July 29 2019, 5.42 pm

The daughter of the iconic 90s actor Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke has risen to fame after the success of Stranger Things 2. Hawke played Robin, one of the only two LGBTQ characters in the series. Her role as a super-smart ice-cream seller, who single-handedly cracks a secret Russian code, won many hearts. It seems to be a luckier year for Maya as she is also playing a role in Quentin Tarantino's multi-starrer, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Maya revealed how she bagged a role in one of the biggest movies of 2019.

She revealed how her father Ethan Hawke, the iconic actor from Before Sunrise and Dead Poets Society helped her during her audition process. "I got an audition for the project through the normal channels through my agents. I did an audition in my bedroom with my dad. We sent in the tape to Quentin and I got a callback. He actually organized a really amazing callback process that was unlike anything I've ever been through ... except for maybe auditioning for drama school. It was all day. We worked on the scene in many different ways and in many different combinations of people and eventually, he found a group of people who were doing the scene in a way that he liked. And then everyone went home and people got the call."