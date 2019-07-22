Antara Kashyap July 22 2019, 11.59 pm July 22 2019, 11.59 pm

Most of us, when we think of Leonardo DiCaprio, we think of Jack Dawson from Titanic, who sacrificed his life in the freezing ocean to save his love Rose DeWitt Bukater. It was a role that changed the way the world perceived Leo, who was 22 years at that time, making him a global star. Fast forward to more than two decades later, his stardom has only grown over the years. Leonardo's acting genius, however, is not limited to only Titanic. In his career he has played many groundbreaking roles, starting with a mentally challenged boy in What's Eating Gilbert Grape to The Revenant that finally gave him his Oscar. Now, one of the most respected filmmakers of the world - Quentin Tarantino - has opened up about the reason he chooses to collaborate with Leo over and over again.

Taking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino said, "One of the things I like about Leo is he just doesn't plug himself into two movies a year. He kind of stands alone today, like Al Pacino or Robert De Niro were in the '70s, where they weren't trying to do two movies a year — they could do anything they wanted, and they wanted to do this. So that means this must be pretty good." The actor first worked with Leo in Django Unchained in 2012 film Django Unchained. He is currently all set to release his next collaboration with Leo, Upon a Time in Hollywood. In a recent interview, when Tarantino was asked if he had Leo in min while writing the character in Once Upon A Time, he said "I absolutely had him in mind, but I didn't know if I was going to get him. I'm not presumptuous. I mean, everyone in the world wants him."