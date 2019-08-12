Soheib Ahsan August 12 2019, 11.13 pm August 12 2019, 11.13 pm

One of the best things about this film is that it is not a story but it is a chapter in history. It does not have a specific start and end with a specific mission to be accomplished. Instead, audiences are placed in a time where the Hollywood industry is less complicated and it's stars are plagued by simpler problems in comparison to today. Moreover the characters in the film are independent and do not rely to be directly connected and tied together for the film's progression. In this way, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is not just a story but it is a chapter of Hollywood's history.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood begins with the establishing of how successful Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) is an actor. What the beginning of the film also establishes is that Rick's success could not have been possible without his stuntman Cliff (Brad Pitt) which the former is aware of. At the centre of the film is Rick who comes to realize that his career is heading towards a downwards slope and struggles to accept and cope with this realization. Throughout the film there are various subplots around him building up through Cliff and Rick's neighbor Sharon (Margot Robbie). The film gradually sees how these subplots affect each other as well as the central characters. What it points out is that whether or not you realize it, each and every person has a direct role in the experiences that they come across.

What makes the film fun to watch is not just the story but the execution by the cast and crew. They all individually play their roles in a way that suggests they are playing a version of who they are in real life. This successful fitting well into the role makes the interaction between various characters heartwarming and amusing to watch. A lot of the film's wisecracks are a result of the interactions between different characters. The number of characters in this film are enormous which helps avoid making the central characters seem boring or redundant.