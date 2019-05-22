  3. Hollywood
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood review round-up: Quentin Tarantino wins praise

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring Brad Pitt and Leanardo DiCaprio premiered at Cannes Film Festival and seems to have won over many critics.

