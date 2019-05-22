Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt's film has high dose of entertainment!

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 9.44 am May 22 2019, 9.44 am

Fans have received a fresh glimpse of Quentin Tarantino's highly-anticipated film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood today, via a new trailer released just hours ahead of its big reveal at the Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera. The film -- Tarantino's ninth feature - is set in the early 1970s, and sees Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt playing TV star Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively; while Margot Robbie stars as the late actress Sharon Tate.

Helmed, produced and written by Tarantino, the director himself describes the tale as "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood" and reveals that he worked on the script "for five years" (via The Hollywood Reporter). Slated for in a wide release in theatres on July 26 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has star power to boot, and features an impressive cast in addition to DiCaprio, Pitt and Robbie; including Al Pacino, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern and the late Luke Perry, among others.

Check out the trailer here:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set for a wide release on July 26.