Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer: Quentin Tarantino’s retro style ninth film is based on the Charles Manson murders

The first trailer of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is finally here, a couple of days after Sony Pictures released the film’s poster. The trailer (as well as the poster) showed the lead stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio decked up in 1960s attire. The film was originally supposed to be based around the Charles Manson murders, but now reports say that will only be a background to a larger story.

The trailer of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood gives an idea of the story. The clip shows an aging TV star named Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). The duo are on a quest to get back to the top of the industry again. Besides them, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars the legendary Al Pacino and Margot Robbie. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Tarantino’s ninth film and it will focus on the ‘golden age of Hollywood.’

Experience a version of 1969 that could only happen #OnceUponATimeInHollywood – the 9th film from Quentin Tarantino. pic.twitter.com/AuNpgTMUmE — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 20, 2019

Tarantino’s films have been traditionally violent and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood may not be anything different. Like we mentioned, the film’s backstory is on the murder of 26-year-old Sharon Tate, an actress, and the wife of Roman Polanski. Tate was one of Hollywood’s most promising actresses of that time.

On August 9, 1969, Tate was murdered along with four others in her home in Los Angeles by the Mansion family. Polanski was not there at the time when his eight-month pregnant wife was murdered. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has been produced, scripted and directed by Tarantino. He describes the film as "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood."