Online abuse forces Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran to quit social media

If you’d thought that online abuse is only limited to Bollywood, you’re mistaken. It very much happens in Hollywood too, in fact, all over the world. There can never be a solution to abusive comments, unless you find out a way to tackle the detractors.

Sadly, some of our celebs don’t know how to handle the abuses that come their way and one amongst them happens to be Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran. She deleted her social media posts owing to incessant online abuse.

As a Vietnamese-American actress, she is the first woman of colour to play a lead role in the iconic Star War Series (The Last Jedi). However, she earned brickbats from many of her followers for her ethnicity. Right from criticizing her character in Star Wars to personal attacks on her, Kelly experienced it all. In fact, her character page on Wookieepedia, was changed to Ching Chong Wing Tong, which is a slur to mock the East Asian accent.

So, on Monday night, the actress deleted all her social media posts just leaving a black-and-white display picture with the caption “Afraid, but doing it anyway”.

Tran isn’t the first Star Wars actress to become a victim of such abuse as actress Daisy Ridley had also deleted her Instagram account on a temporary basis in 2016.