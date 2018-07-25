Oops! Britney Spears forgot Andy Cohen’s name on-stage and the video is not to be missed

Okay, so this is a bit awkward, we mean imagine you’re called up on-stage and your identity is forgotten. That’s just embarrassing right? Well, Andy Cohen surely hadn’t anticipated such a situation when he sprang up on-stage to participate during her Freakshow performances.

Well, the long-time host was selected from the crowd as Britney Spears performed on-stage and as soon he went there, like a super-excited human, he got down on all fours and crawled across the stage with happiness, but to his disappointment, the 36-year-old pop star forgot his name.

“I think you all know who this is… Give it up for him!” exclaimed Spears as he bowed down at her feet. It didn’t matter to Spears who shouted in excitement as he left the stage, “Wow… ears, he’s loud!” Umm, we’re sure it did make Cohen way too astonished.

Speaking about her work, Spears had told ET’s Nancy O’Dell, “It’s been so fast. You know, I feel like I just started yesterday. Everything still feels very new, which I guess is a blessing. I just want to be a happy person. That’s really important, just to spread joy and to be a happy person.”