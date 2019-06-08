Rushabh Dhruv June 08 2019, 11.19 am June 08 2019, 11.19 am

The final season of Game of Thrones received a lot of flak online. Thanks to its 'pathetic' content, netizens were pissed and how. Right from the dark Battle of Winterfell, the spontaneous death of the Night King to Daenerys Targaryen getting murdered at the hands of Jon Snow, fans were furious. While the episodes were disappointing, the behind-the-scene stories are entertaining. Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) recently revealed a very funny incident that happened on the sets of the show.

Sophie Turner in a conversation with Nova's podcast Smallzy's Surgery said that she had a photo double who looked almost like her. She shared how hubby Joe Jonas mistook the double as Sophie and was about to even kiss her. "Even Joe went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss, and then he was like, ‘Oh, sorry, sorry! It’s not Sophie!," she said. Well, it would have been an embarrassing moment for Joe for sure.

Earlier in an interview with The Wrap, Sophie had defended her rape scene from GoT and expressed how it was not a plot device to make the character seem stronger. "I think that absolutely it was not so much the assault — what made her the person she is today, the politician and the manipulator, was the mentality, not the things that she went through. She made a conscious decision to stay quiet, to keep learning, to keep absorbing information from all of these people who are manipulating her or keeping her captive," Sophie said.