They're putting the final touches to their second wedding after their parents hit the roof following their Vegas quickie. But Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's plan to keep it all under wraps have suffered a setback, once again, thanks to one of their guests. The loved-up pair are in Paris as their more formal ceremony gets closer. But Dr Phil, 68, has let the cat out of the bag as they were attempting to keep it all under their hat.

In a comment on the Game of Thrones actress' Instagram photos, he wrote on Saturday night: “Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!” Oops. Oh well. Joe must be getting a little fed up with his pals' use of the social media app. Diplo showed the world their wedding by streaming it live - and all hell broke loose. The couple tied the knot after Joe performed with brothers Nick and Kevin at the Billboard Music Awards - where Sophie was a presenter.

Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra, 36, served as Sophie's maid of honour, while an Elvis impersonator presided over the wedding. He saw the funny side of the big reveal - kind of. He said during a Capital FM radio interview: “Yeah, he did ruin it! “I love Diplo, but he loves his ’gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally live-streamed with dog face filters.

"I just loved that he was walking into the chapel and he's like, 'Gonna hit this wedding real quick.'" All they want is calm after their first wedding didn't exactly go down well back home with his parents unhappy at the rushed wedding. "The internet told them! I'm still trying to make it better!" he admitted on The Graham Norton Show.