Oops! Kylie Jenner is dethroned by an EGG for Instagram's most liked picture

It’s a great time to be alive! Social media queen – Kylie Jenner – has been ousted by a simple-looking egg. No, we aren’t kidding. It was in February 2018 when Kylie created havoc with the sudden announcement of her pregnancy and she further continued to break the internet by revealing the very first picture and the name of her newborn baby girl – Stormi. That particular snap was the ‘most liked’ picture on Instagram by gaining a whopping 18 million likes but not anymore!

Say Hi to the most famous member of the ‘Egg Gang’ that is not just an egg but it’s ‘The Egg’ that broke Kylie Jenner’s record. An anonymous account that surged up with a mission to take over Jenner’s past record, has been successful. A picture of an ‘Egg’ posted by ‘world_record_egg’ has managed to get more than 25 million likes on Sunday (January 13, 2019). The account got its recognition by tagging some viral sites like BuzzFeed, LADbible as well as The Ellen Show and late-night TV host Jimmy Fallon.

View this post on Instagram stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Well, according to BuzzFeed, the person handling the account is not really a person, it’s rather being run by Henriette, a chicken from the British countryside. Now, the world-famous egg has got a name - Eugene. #OkayThen

View this post on Instagram Take that little egg A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 13, 2019 at 6:04pm PST

After losing to an egg, Kylie Jenner wasn’t really happy. The reality star took to her Instagram and shared a video of hers frying an egg on a street with a message ‘Take that little egg’. LOL.