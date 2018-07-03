Oopsie! Avengers Infinity War 2 title released accidentally

The release of Avengers: Infinity War some months back had the MCU fans in a state of daze and the discussions over Infinity War 2 have already been going on. There have been ample title suggestions for the title, yet none have come from reliable sources so far.

Now, the actual title for the latest part seems to have been released, albeit accidentally. Trent Opaloch, the cinematographer for films like Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War has leaked the title accidentally.

While sharing the list of credits on his website, he wrote Avengers: End Game. End Game could possibly refer to Doctor Strange’s conversation with Iron Man as he states, “ We are in the end game now.”

However, the title has been deleted already now, yet, we have the screenshots before and after the change for you right here:

It’s going to take a while to know if ‘End Game’ emerges to become the real title as it doesn’t sound as quirky as some of the other working titles of the Marvel films. Infinity War was earlier filmed under the working title of Mary Lue. Avengers: Age of Ultron, was christened as ‘After Party’ and the first Avengers flick was shot under the title ‘Group Hug’.