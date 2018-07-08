Oprah Winfrey googled herself and was bowled over by the response!

One of the most famous talk show hosts of our times, philanthropist, producer, actress. Oprah Winfrey needs no introduction. For those of us who have followed her life, we’re pretty aware of her humongous list of achievements. But it seems Oprah herself wasn’t really clued on to her biggest achievements.

Recently, in an interview with the British Vogue magazine, she recalled looking at her Google search results and being awed by the response. "I just have the most amazing life. I Googled myself the other day for the first time, I am so impressed with myself! This is what I didn't know. I was the first African American self-made billionaire, donated more to charity in the 20th century than any other African American. This is really good," Winfrey said. That is indeed huge!

She further spoke about her alternative choice of career if not this, “I would definitely, definitely, definitely be teaching in classroom because it's the thing the still brings me the greatest joy. It is my favourite moment in the world when you can see someone get it.”

The lady who kicked off the year by becoming the first black woman to bag the Cecil B DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes was asked by many to run for president in 2020. But, she is not cut out for it, as in her own words, she says, “In that political structure – all the non-truths, the bulls, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on – I feel like I could not exist. I would not be able to do it. It's not a clean business. It would kill me."