Sylvia Miles, who was nominated for an Oscar after a six-minute appearance on screen, has died aged 94. Sylvia's brief, scene-stealing appearance in Midnight Cowboy earned her an Academy Award nomination and she repeated the feat with Oscar recognition for her role in Farewell, My Lovely. Sylvia died in an ambulance in New York on the way to a hospital after complaining to a home health care worker that she was not feeling well, her friend, fashion-industry publicist Mauricio Padilha revealed.

The cause of her passing has not been disclosed as yet. Sylvia was not widely known until her six minutes on screen in 1969 movie Midnight Cowboy. In her sole scene, Sylvia played a brassy Manhattan woman who invites an aspiring male prostitute from Texas, played by Jon Voight, up to her penthouse for sex, but ends up taking money from him instead. She managed to get a little longer screen time in 1975's Farewell, My Lovely, which starred Robert Mitchum as detective Philip Marlowe.

In this she played a down-on-her-luck entertainer who swaps information for alcohol and once again she made such an impact, an Oscar nomination followed. Padilha said that she was very much like her characters in real life and made a huge impression on everyone that she met. She spent her whole life in Manhattan, marrying and divorcing three times but having no children.