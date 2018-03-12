Oscar nominees get goodie bags worth $100,000. Here’s what’s in them

Oscar nominees receive goodie bags every year which consists of expensive stuff ranging from free holidays to make up items. The estimated cost of this bag is around $100,000 or Rs 65 lakh. According to reports, stars will also be given the opportunity to make large donations to an animal charity of their choice.

The bags are reportedly handed out by private companies competing against each other and are discouraged by the Academy. The Academy does not hand out its own goodie bags anymore due to tax reasons. According to Telegraph UK, this year’s unofficial goodie bag is put together by Distinctive Assets. The bag is now known as the Everybody Wins bag and is not handed at the ceremony itself.

According to Business Insider, companies put together Everyone Wins bags for major nominees under various categories such as best actor, best actress, best-supporting actor, best-supporting actress and best director. The report states that the items in the ‘swag bag’ can include an assortment of luxury products as well as everyday items. It often includes chocolates, jewellery, skin cream, and the more uncommon products like pelvic exercise trackers and vaporizers.

According to UK tabloid Metro, last year the goodie bag had as many as 42 items including a home security system, training sessions with a celebrity trainer, a party game, jewellery and silverware. There was also a personalized hands-only CPR training and a CPR Anytime Kit from the American Heart Association.

According to Telegraph UK, this year’s gifts may include conflict-free diamond jewellery, sessions with a celebrity personal trainer, underarm patches to hide sweat, weight loss supplements, a lifetime supply of foundation, a genetic sequencing kit, a Danish cookbook, a book about the founder of Barre, fancy pet food, mud toothpaste, makeup specially formulated for older skin, designer lunchboxes and maple syrup.