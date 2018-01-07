Oscar winning director Paul Haggis accused of sexual misconduct

Paul Haggis, an Oscar winning filmmaker joins a long list of Hollywood personalities accused of sexual misconduct. The director has been accused by as many as four women, which includes two allegations of rape. In December 2017, Haggis was the subject of a lawsuit from his publicist who claimed he had raped her. According to TMZ, three other women have come forward with accusations against him.

The 64-year-old director, denied the allegations made by his publicist, Haleigh Breest and counter-sued her. Haggis had said earlier that he had gotten used to defending himself against “false allegations” as he was a notable critic of Scientology.

Thnks@BillionYears: Our MCM is @Paul_Haggis We don't like him because he doesn't like us but we can't deny he's sexy pic.twitter.com/RmoK6HyymK — Paul Haggis (@Paul_Haggis) November 3, 2015

According to The Guardian, the three new accusers have refused to be identified fearing trouble. One of the accusers claims to have met Haggis in his office when she was presenting him a TV show idea. According to the report, the woman stated that Haggis told her he had an arrangement in his marriage that allowed him to sleep with other women before trying to kiss her.

Also read: Top Hollywood Film Producer Harvey Weinstein Accused Of Sexual Harassment

One of Haggis’ alleged victims is a 28-year-old publicist who was working on a television show with Haggis in 1996. She claimed he forced her to perform oral sex on him before raping her. She had not come forward earlier because she was worried about no one believing her and that Haggis would end her career. “The power, the anger, the financial resources, you feel like you are not really a match for that,” she said.

Harvey Weinstein

Also read: Kevin Spacey being dropped from House of Cards due to sexual allegations.

The third accuser said that in 2015, Haggis had forcibly kissed her and then followed her into a taxi.

Kevin Spacey

Haggis’ name has joined the ranks of Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey and scores of others, who have been recently accused of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.​