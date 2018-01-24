Oscars shun Wonder Woman in its 2018 nomination list

The nomination list for the 90th Academy Awards was announced on January 23 by Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish. While it threw little surprises with inclusions of African American and women making history, The Academy has some shockers too.

The biggest shocker was the complete shunning of the 2017’s critically acclaimed blockbuster Wonder Woman. Director Petty Jenkins did not get featured either in Best Director or Picture. In fact, the film wasn’t even able to bag a nomination in any of the technical categories.

In other major talent that were ignored is Armie Hammer of Call Me By Your Name and The Lego Batman Movie who did not feature anywhere on the nomination list. The Lego Batman producer Chris Miller even posted a gif expressing his disappointment. In 2015, the co-director of The Lego movie, Philip Lord, had done something similar when his film was snubbed at the Oscars.

While Blade Runner 2049 and The Florida Project are featured under the nominations in the technical categories, the two acclaimed films didn’t make it to the top brackets. Another surprise is the omission of James Franco’s name from the whole list. Franco who won a Golden Globe did not get a nod in Best Actor category for his performance in The Disaster Artist. Reports suggest that this could largely be because of the sexual misconduct allegations against the star.

They snubbed Armie Hammer for 'Call Me By Your Name.' #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/38vlU4ME6o — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 23, 2018

The lack of Oscar noms for WONDER WOMAN has to be disappointing for the Oscar show producers. That's a movie that attracts a TV audience who might not otherwise watch. — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) January 23, 2018

I said Wonder Woman got completely snubbed and the response is “what could it possibly have been nominated for”. Can we at least agree the costumes and production design were great? It’s a WWI movie and they nominate historical films all the time. It wouldn’t have been weird. — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) January 23, 2018

Beauty and the Beast got 2 #OscarNoms, Suicide Squad actually won an Oscar AND YOU’RE TELLING ME WONDER WOMAN GOT NOTHING?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/RfFXS90Yti — Amy (@Burtini) January 23, 2018

The absence of Wonder Woman is a pretty glaring snub considering its critical reception and cultural impact........... I wasn’t even expecting Best Picture. But technical awards? Gal Gadot? Patty Jenkins? #OscarNoms — Elizαbeth Jay (@heyelizajay) January 23, 2018

HOW THE FUCK DID FUCKING BOSS BABY GET AN OSCAR NOM BUT NOT WONDER WOMAN?!?! WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK?!?! — Charlie xvx (@TellMeISurvive) January 23, 2018

I'm not in the habit of getting riled up over Oscar snubs...but how Holly Hunter was not nominated as best Supporting Actress for "The Big Sick" is beyond me. — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) January 23, 2018

Oscar snubs that stand out on my first look (I’m not even gonna count the best picture list - these are ones I thought might have had a chance): - Jane (Best Doc) - Good Time (original score) - Robert Pattinson (best Actor) - Lost City of Z (cinematography) — Liam (@liamhiggins97) January 23, 2018

Oscar snubs: I, Tonya for Best Picture and Robert Pattinson for Best Actor #OscarNoms — Michael Steen (@michaelsteen_) January 23, 2018

So y’all just gonna pretend James Franco didn’t get done dirty huh? #OscarSnubs pic.twitter.com/n7xmKNjMWf — Sexy Wakandan (@sexywakandan) January 23, 2018

really pretty great Oscar nominations. only snubs that hurt bad are the Call Me By Your Name boys missing in Supporting Actor, and Holly Hunter in Big Sick — David Sims (@davidlsims) January 23, 2018

Oscar snubs NYC Public Access TV Legend Sandy Kane for her breakthrough role in the film #TheFloridaProject SMH pic.twitter.com/GGwN4WeZh9 — RuPaul (@RuPaul) January 23, 2018

people are talking about oscar surprises and snubs but the academy lost all respect in my eyes when space jam wasn't even nominated for best picture in 1997 — PubicZirconium 🌈💎🍆💎🌈 (@PubicZirconium) January 24, 2018

The Academy awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second time in a row in an event that will be aired live on ABC on March 4.