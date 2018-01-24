home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Oscars shun Wonder Woman in its 2018 nomination list

First published: January 24, 2018 07:16 PM IST | Updated: January 24, 2018 07:16 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

The nomination list for the 90th Academy Awards was announced on January 23 by Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish. While it threw little surprises with inclusions of African American and women making history, The Academy has some shockers too. 

The biggest shocker was the complete shunning of the 2017’s critically acclaimed blockbuster Wonder Woman. Director Petty Jenkins did not get featured either in Best Director or Picture. In fact, the film wasn’t even able to bag a nomination in any of the technical categories.   

In other major talent that were ignored is Armie Hammer of Call Me By Your Name and The Lego Batman Movie who did not feature anywhere on the nomination list. The Lego Batman producer Chris Miller even posted a gif expressing his disappointment. In 2015, the co-director of The Lego movie, Philip Lord, had done something similar when his film was snubbed at the Oscars.

While Blade Runner 2049 and The Florida Project are featured under the nominations in the technical categories, the two acclaimed films didn’t make it to the top brackets. Another surprise is the omission of James Franco’s name from the whole list. Franco who won a Golden Globe did not get a nod in Best Actor category for his performance in The Disaster Artist. Reports suggest that this could largely be because of the sexual misconduct allegations against the star.

The Academy awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second time in a row in an event that will be aired live on ABC on March 4.

