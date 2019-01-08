Ouch! Chrissy Teigen got butt hives while on an exotic vacation with family

Imagine a situation: when you are vacationing amidst glorious nature and suddenly meet up with an accident which is hazardous to your skin. Well, if the thought of the above-mentioned scenario is scaring you off, then just imagine what American model Chrissy Teigen would have gone through when she got butt hives all over! Teigen is currently on a trip with her hubby and kids in an unidentified tropical location and that's where her skin got red and itchy.

Chrissy, who happens to be quite active on social media, took a poll on Twitter and asked her fans whether they wanted to see the hives on her butt. With some 67% votes, fans opted for seeing her red bumpy hives and that’s when she shared a glimpse of her 'thigh hives'. Have a look:

okay enough people do not want to see my butt so I will spare you butt hives. What about my thigh hives? Very similar and includes fun stretchies — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

the people have spoken pic.twitter.com/W7gJKyXyDV — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

Honestly, in the world of glamour where everything pretty and perfect is considered gorgeous, we are so proud of Chrissy's post showcasing her hives which makes one and all understand how it's ok to even use the social media platform to show another normal side of a celebrity's life.