image
  3. Hollywood
Ozzy Osbourne postpones tour dates over fall

Hollywood

Ozzy Osbourne postpones tour dates over fall

'Just know that I am getting better every day...I will fully recover...I will finish my tour...I will be back,' says Osbourne

back
Ozzy OsbournePneumoniaSicksingersurgerytourTour dates
nextVijay Sethupathi as Iron Man and Andrea as Black Widow, ain't this cool?

within