Pacific Rim Uprising: The new trailer will give you goosebumps

Pacific Rim uprising is out with its new trailer and the monster vs robot action smackdown is back with an epic tale of survival. The movie is a sequel to Guillermo Del Toro's Pacific Rim which released back in 2013. The movie was a story of aliens emerging from the Pacific Ocean and the earth efforts to protect the planet. The new movie, it seems from the trailer, is a continuation of part one and shows the next generation learning to fight in order to end the threats once and for all.

Produced by Legendary Entertainment, the movie will see John Boyega famed for Star Wars: The last Jedai debut as the son of a legendary pilot Stacker Pentecost. Portrayed as someone who has been more or less been living in his father's shadow, John is playing Jake Pentecost. The movie is a journey of Jake to let go of his party-hard lifestyle and take the lead of the robot pilot team when the wave of Kaiju (Aliens) return.

However, it seems the problem lies in the crux of the Pacific where someone from the earth has created a portal to help the aliens transport to our world. Well, the only hint we get from the trailer is that the guy may be the person controlling a rouge Jaeger bot (The robots). The movie also features a new set of Jaeger bots in action. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the Guardian Bravo with its electrical whip, the speedster Saber Athena, and Titan Redeemer which comes with a big ball and chain.

The film is directed by feature debutant Steven DeKnight and shows the graphics to be more colourful and vibrant than its 2013 prequel. Rinko Kikuchi and Charlie Day will continue their roles as Mako Mori and Dr Newt Geiszler in the second installment but the movie will mostly concentrate on the new generation of Jaegars (Pilots) which includes include Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, and Jing Tian along with Boyega. Pacific Rim Uprising hits the theaters on March 23.