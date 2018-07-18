Pamela Anderson gets in on the Russia debate

The United States and Russia have shared bitter relations since the Cold War. Things took a turn for the worse when it was alleged that Russia-backed groups had influenced the US Presidential elections in 2016. Recently, Donald Trump accepted US intelligence agencies' reports of Russia interfering at the elections. And now, Pamela Anderson as shared her views on the matter.

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson said that Americans are programmed to blame their Cold War rival Russia for anything that goes wrong. She also went on to take a stand for Julian Assange, saying that the treatment he receives “represents everything America does when it comes to true information and freedom of speech.”

“We’re programmed in America to think that if anything’s gone wrong it’s Russia’s fault,” she told the Daily Beast. “People just think Russians are very scary and stoic...It’s annoying,” she added. “America can be very annoying, how everything is so anti-Russia”.

Anderson has been quite vocal about her support for Assange. She had recently asked Kanye West to help him safely out of the Ecuador embassy in London, where he is currently lodged. Assange had been in exile for the past six years. Pamela claimed that she hopes that the American President pardons Assange, but also added that ‘public support’ is essential for something like that to occur.

Pamela also explained her connections with Russian President Vladimir Putin. She claimed to have known him since the 2000s, when she sought help from the Russian government to prevent seal hunting in Canada and banning the import of seal products to Russia.