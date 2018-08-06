Pamela Anderson says being vegan equals great sex

A proud vegan, former Baywatch beauty Pamela Anderson has always advocated the consumption of vegan food over meat. It was in her early teens that she made the huge switch from ditching meat-eating to embracing veganism. Now, the 51-year-old who resides in Marseille with her footballer beau Adil Rami has made a revelation that may make you consider the option of turning into a vegan.

Speaking to The Sun, Pamela revealed that adopting a vegan lifestyle has improved her sex life. “Being vegan is an aphrodisiac diet. It’s a win-win. Meat makes you impotent and unhealthy,” reveals Anderson. While, the TV actress may confess about a rocking sex life, she also attributes equal attention to mental happiness. “You need someone to love both. The mind is the most erotic part of the body. Stimulate my mind and the body follows. I really believe in committed relationships and finding love. Everybody’s a rock star now, so I think the cool thing is to be married or in a committed relationship. It’s the nouveau sexy thing to do – to not follow the herd in accumulating notches on your belt,” says the actress.

Pamela has been in a fulfilling relationship with Sevilla FC player Adil (32) since 2017.