Pamela Anderson says #MeToo a ‘bit too much’, calls it a ‘bore’

The #MeToo movement is a storm that’s failing to subside. Be it Hollywood or Bollywood, or for that matter, even the South industry, nobody is spared of its wrath. While we are still coping with all the horrifying stories that came to fore involving Bollywood biggies, here’s American-Canadian actress Pamela Anderson sharing her take on this movement.

She terms this movement as the third wave of feminism and called it a ‘bore’ that ‘paralyses men’. E!Online quoted her as saying, “Feminism can go too far. I'm a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore. I think it paralyses men. I think that this #MeToo movement is just a bit too much for me, I'm sorry. I'll probably get killed for saying that.”

It’s quite a bold statement coming from the Baywatch star. However, she knows what she is talking. In fact, she even suggested that the victims who came under Harvey Weinstein’s radar probably lacked common sense. Her opinion though strong seems to be in contrast from the rest!

The #MeToo movement has been a rage across and in India, it was Tanushree Dutta who flagged this revolution. Many have been exposed since and a change in the society is expected soon.

For more updates, stay tuned to in.com.