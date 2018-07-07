Panic! at the Disco's lead vocalist Brendon Urie comes out as a pansexual

"Girls love girls and boys /Girls love girls and boys/And never did I think that I Would be caught in the way you got me/ But girls love girls and boys

/And love is not a choice"...says one of American band Panic! at the Disco's most popular tracks. Lead vocalist Brendon Urie just gave a whole new significance to the song as he came out as a pansexual, in an interview to Paper Magazine.

For those uninitiated, a pansexual individual is a person who might develop an emotional and sexual attraction towards people, irrespective of their gender and sexuality.

“I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her, but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person,” Urie said. “I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to," Brendon said.

“I guess this is me coming out as pansexual,” he added.

Both Urie and his band have been strong advocates of equal rights for the LGBTQ community. He recalls their song Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!, revolving around a woman who loves both men and women.

"That song was about my first threesome, but they made it about coming out and accepting who you are as a person, which I thought, ‘What a way better message'. Taking this thing that I wrote about and then changing it to be more inspiring for your own purposes — what a beautiful idea," he says,

More power to you and everyone else who are breaking the shell and initiating a conversation!