Papa Don’t Preach singer Madonna ordered to stop harassing neighbours

Madonna sure isn't having a peaceful time when it comes to her living situation in New York. A judge has ruled that the star is being borderline obsessive when it comes to battling her neighbours in a dispute that started four years ago. The tussle began after the 59-year-old hit-maker challenged a rule in the lease that states that residents must be at home, and living in the apartment, in order for family, friends or staff to be there too.

Harperley Hall's board changed the lease back in 2014 to rule that Madonna's kids and domestic help were not allowed to live in her $7.3 million property unless the singer herself was at the residence at the time. Clearly annoyed at the decision and change in her lease, Madonna challenged the rule and then sued Harperley Hall on West 64th Street and Central Park West in 2016.

The Like a Virgin songstress argued that because of her career as a world famous artist, she couldn't be expected to be in residence as much as other tenants and be there every time her children or staff need to be. Unfortunately for Madonna, the judge ruled in favour of the other residents, stating once and for all that the star should cease her actions against the property and board.

Let's hope Madonna isn't Burning Up in anger too much at the outcome of the case.