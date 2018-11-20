Paris Hilton and fiancé Chris Zylka are no more an 'item'

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton and her fiancé Chris Zylka have separated after being engaged for over 11 months. A source speaking to People confirmed the news, adding that Hilton felt that the “relationship moved very fast, and she realized it wasn’t right for her.” Another website, JustJared, quoted a source who said that Paris and Zylka’s relationship had become ‘off-kilter’ after two years of being together.

Paris, who was linked to Zylka back in 2017, told People that her ring was “so gorgeous and sparkling," after her engagement. Zylka had proposed to her last New Year with the diamond ring, which reportedly cost him $2 million. "I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!” Paris had said. Well, that ring is in the bin now…

“This wedding was never going to happen,” a source told People. “They never had an engagement party and Chris’ parents never even met Paris’ parents.”

Neither of the former lovers commented on the development. Meanwhile, reports mention that Paris will carry on with her personal brand, one which includes working as a DJ. As per JustJared, Chris will return to his acting duties post the break-up.