Paris Jackson opens up about her sexuality, reveals she came out at 14

Daughter of late pop star Michael Jackson and model-actress Paris Jackson recently held an impromptu Q&A session with fans and when a fan questioned her sexuality, she confirmed that she is a bisexual. When the news of her confirmation began doing the rounds, the actress wondered why people were treating her sexuality as a new revelation. Following which, she further revealed that she ‘came out at 14’.

“Are you bi?” was what a fan reportedly asked her in the midst of her Q&A session on Instagram and to which, Paris replied, “That’s what you guys call it, so I guess, but who needs labels?”

And when several news outlets reported that she came out as bisexual, she clarified through her Instagram stories that she doesn’t label her sexuality. She further expressed her displeasure over the news of her sexuality making waves and said that she's always been open about it.

Paris has been spotted kissing women over the years including model Cara Delevingne. She has also had a rumoured months-long relationship with the latter and the two were even spotted making many public appearances together. The pair also often post pictures on social media with one another.