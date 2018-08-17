Paul Walker's brothers want to play his character in Fast and Furious franchise and we wonder why

It’s close to five years since actor Paul Walker succumbed to a car crash. His brothers now hope they can play his character in the Fast and Furious series, even if it means they only get a brief cameo to do.

"I just hope we get to — I don't know — have a little cameo and bring Paul back to save the day and I get to help create that again. That's my dream and I hope we get to do that in one of the future movies." Caleb Walker, 40, said in a recent interview.

A post shared by Paul Walker (@paulwalker) on Jun 1, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

The last edition of the franchise had a distinct end to it. Instead of a usual conclusion of all F&F films, this time Paul and co-star Vin Diesel are seen driving away through two separate lanes. It pretty much signifies the end of Paul's character in the series. But the brothers believe it could be possible to bring him back.

"I think there could potentially be a way to do it. But it would take a lot of thought and it'd have to be tasteful. It would have to be tasteful. He was the real deal, the real car guy. And in his absence, I — you know — I think it's lost its way in a big way," Cody Walker, 30, said.

In Fast and Furious 7, Paul's face was digitally installed onto his brothers, for sequences he hadn't shot for. But to bring his character back might look a bit too far-fetched. What do you think?