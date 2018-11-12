People's Choice Awards 2018: Nicki Minaj, Scarlett Johansson take away the trophies

People Choice Awards 2018 took place on Sunday with our favourite stars from the world of entertainment making a glamorous splash. The list of winners included celebrities, songs, movies, TV shows that took home the coveted PCAs trophies this year. Here’s the winner’s list.

Superhero movie Avengers: Infinity War won the title of the best movie of the year with Scarlett Johansson named as the best female movie star.

Nicki Minaj won the title of female artist of the year and her LP Queen was declared album of the year. Shawn Mendes was named the male artist of the year.

Melissa McCarthy grabbed the inaugural People’s icon award. The actor was honored for her the titular character on the sitcom Mike and Molly, as well as her roles in Spy, Ghostbusters and Bridesmaids.

Victoria Beckham received the Fashion Icon award, while Bryan Stevenson, a social activist and founder of Equal Justice Initiative, won the People's Champion of 2018.

Taylor Swift, Chadwick Boseman among others also took home prizes.

The big night also saw both Minaj and Rita Ora slaying the stage with their striking performances.