Pete Davidson claps back at a fan who claimed he gifted the same pendant to both Cazzie David and Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and her fiancé Pete Davidson have been engaged for a number of weeks now following a whirlwind romance, but some people are still not happy with them sharing their most treasured possessions with each other.

As recently a fan claimed that Pete previously gifted the same pendant to his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David which he gifted to his current love. Then what? The 24-year-old comedian set the record straight. 'Actually I didn't give that to my ex. Yes, she had one, but it was a replica,' he wrote on Instagram in response to user @iamcharicehughes.

I’m on vacation too A post shared by CAZZIE (@cazziedavid) on Dec 31, 2017 at 3:42pm PST

Pete shared a picture of Ariana wearing his late father's chain and it angered quite a few people. Pete's dad was a firefighter who died in the 9/11 attack and this is the chain that he wore showing his firefighter number. Posting a picture of the chain around Ariana's neck, Pete clearly wanted to share his most important items and memories with his fiancé, but a number of comments underneath the picture were less than positive.

💫🌌🌃⚡️💍☁️🖤🗝 A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jul 13, 2018 at 9:45pm PDT

One thing is so very clear, that being a star is not at all easy as one faces a lot of criticism almost everywhere. And the people who face it, know it better. Nevertheless, their life is an open book and fans will be fans.