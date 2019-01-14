Pete Davidson confirms he isn't HUGE as claimed by ex Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson has a piece of BREAKING news to share with his fans. The American comedian wants to get rid of a rather fake tag that his ex, Ariana Grande, has bestowed upon him. In a stand-up comedy act over the weekend, Pete expressed that his d*ck is not at all HUGE. Well, this comes as a shocker because Pete's ex-flame Grande, on social media, had confessed that this man has 10 inches! Yep, we aren’t kidding here!

As per a report in People, during his stand up comedy act, Davidson called out Ariana and said, "I don’t like that she talked all that shit for my penis. Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my dick for the rest of my life is disappointed."

For all the unaware, Grande had previously revealed on a now-deleted tweet that Pete’s d**k size is 10 inches and also talked about the same in her music video for ‘thank u, next, writing HUUUUUGE. Ariana, looks like you are still on Pete's mind. Well, after the man himself confessed that his c**k size is not big, we can't say much.

What a HUGE mess!